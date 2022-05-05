Game Two live blog: Capitals try to take 2-0 series lead against Panthers

The Washington Capitals played great defensively and scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take Game One in Florida. The Capitals handed the Panthers their first regulation loss of the season after the Atlantic Division champions took a lead into the final period.

The Capitals, the best road team in the NHL, will now look to take a 2-0 series lead, but without one of their best all-around players in Tom Wilson. Wilson, who has a lower-body injury, has been replaced in the lineup by Brett Leason, jumbling up the bottom six.

Vitek Vanecek will be back in net and once again face Sergei Bobrovsky.

Storylines

Caps lines 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 21-Hathaway

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Vanecek

Panthers Lines Via @JamesonCoop: Verhaeghe – Barkov – Duclair

Huberdeau – Bennett – Reinhart

Marchment – Lundell – Giroux

Acciari – Luostarinen – Hornqvist Weegar – Ekblad

Forsling – Gudas

Chiarot – Montour Bobrovsky

Aaron Ekblad strikes first. 1-0 FLA. Martin Fehervary went down to block a shot, it hit his knee, and bounced past Vitek Vanecek. Horrible luck. Ekblad gets credit for the goal. EKKY ON THE BOARD FIRST! YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! pic.twitter.com/n7cs8QISLv — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 6, 2022

Barkov makes it 2-0 FLA. Complete collapse by the Capitals at the end of the period. Huberdeau danced through the Caps to feed Barkov and it's 2-0 @FlaPanthers 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/d099HAvDmR — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 6, 2022

Nicklas Backstrom from no-angle on the PP. 2-1 FLA. Impressive angle from Backy pic.twitter.com/sAIu6QJ02q — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 6, 2022

Mason Marchment responds on the very next shift. 3-1 FLA. TELL 'EM MARCHY 🗣 pic.twitter.com/8N2YP1IOBz — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 6, 2022

Insane stat midway through this game. Vanecek is only to blame for one of them. Vitek Vanecek has given up 3 goals on his first 7 shots. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 6, 2022

Lundell makes it 4-1 FLA after a bad Caps’ turnover. Lars Eller: Charmin soft turnover. EASYYYYY BOYS pic.twitter.com/l4fy8PyrW6 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 6, 2022

Verhaege beats Vanecek clean with a shot from far away. 5-1 FLA. Swaggy with the snipe 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J8eCLf7AUA — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 6, 2022

Samsonov replaces Vanecek in net to start the third. Vanecek gave up 5 goals on 18 shots.

