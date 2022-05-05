Home / Live Blog / Game Two live blog: Capitals try to take 2-0 series lead against Panthers

Game Two live blog: Capitals try to take 2-0 series lead against Panthers

By Ian Oland

May 5, 2022 7:33 pm

The Washington Capitals played great defensively and scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take Game One in Florida. The Capitals handed the Panthers their first regulation loss of the season after the Atlantic Division champions took a lead into the final period.

The Capitals, the best road team in the NHL, will now look to take a 2-0 series lead, but without one of their best all-around players in Tom Wilson. Wilson, who has a lower-body injury, has been replaced in the lineup by Brett Leason, jumbling up the bottom six.

Vitek Vanecek will be back in net and once again face Sergei Bobrovsky.

Storylines

Caps lines

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 21-Hathaway
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek

Panthers Lines

Via @JamesonCoop:

Verhaeghe – Barkov – Duclair
Huberdeau – Bennett – Reinhart
Marchment – Lundell – Giroux
Acciari – Luostarinen – Hornqvist

Weegar – Ekblad
Forsling – Gudas
Chiarot – Montour

Bobrovsky

Aaron Ekblad strikes first. 1-0 FLA.

Martin Fehervary went down to block a shot, it hit his knee, and bounced past Vitek Vanecek. Horrible luck. Ekblad gets credit for the goal.

Barkov makes it 2-0 FLA.

Complete collapse by the Capitals at the end of the period.

Nicklas Backstrom from no-angle on the PP. 2-1 FLA.

Mason Marchment responds on the very next shift. 3-1 FLA.

Insane stat midway through this game.

Vanecek is only to blame for one of them.

Lundell makes it 4-1 FLA after a bad Caps’ turnover.

Lars Eller: Charmin soft turnover.

Verhaege beats Vanecek clean with a shot from far away. 5-1 FLA.

Samsonov replaces Vanecek in net to start the third.

Vanecek gave up 5 goals on 18 shots.

Cats chase Vanecek from his cage in Game Two victory: Panthers beat Capitals 5-1

