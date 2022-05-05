Kansas City Current’s Jaycie Johnson rocks Alex Ovechkin jersey before NWSL game

The Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League played the North Carolina Courage in NWSL Challenge Cup action on Wednesday. KC would fall 2-1 to the Courage, but, for us, there was a more notable highlight from the evening: Current forward Jaycie Johnson and her gr8 fashion statement pregame.

The Missouri native donned an Alex Ovechkin red alternate jersey as she and her teammates prepared to get ready for their warmup.

Forecast may say rain but we're bringing the drip ☔️ pic.twitter.com/MZNraSK8D3 — KC Current (@thekccurrent) May 4, 2022

Judging by her Instagram feed, Johnson appears to be a very big hockey fan and most importantly a huge fan of The Great Eight.

Johnson has made one appearance for the Current this season. She was originally an NWSL third-round draft pick in 2017 after scoring 42 goals during her college career at Nebraska and clearly has fantastic taste in hockey players.

Ovechkin has prior connections to the NWSL through the Washington Spirit as he is an investor in the club.

“Nastya and I are very excited to join the Washington Spirit investor group,” Ovechkin said in a press release when the news was announced.

“I’m excited to help grow women’s soccer in Washington DC. Being a huge soccer fan that I am, I can’t wait to attend the DC Spirit games and practices and help promote these great players!”

Is this real life? Yes, yes it is 🙌 Welcome to the Spirit @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/lq9R1DqovT — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) May 10, 2021

Ovi will play in his 143rd career playoff game Thursday in Game Two of the Caps first-round series against the Florida Panthers. He’ll look to build off of his one-assist effort from Tuesday and let’s hope the good vibes from the NWSL pay off.

Headline photo: @thekccurrent