Every member of the Baltimore Orioles wore Capitals shirts during batting practice

By Ian Oland

May 4, 2022 9:02 pm

The Baltimore Orioles showed their Capitals pride at Camden Yards on Wednesday after Washington’s huge 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

The entire Orioles team wore red shirts featuring the Capitals’ Weagle logo during batting practice.

In an Instagram post, the Orioles showed off Ryan Mountcastle, Cionel Perez, Bruce Zimmerman, Rougned Odor, Joey Krehbiel, and Jorge López all rocking the red.

“Congratulations on last night’s win and best of luck for the rest of the playoffs, @Capitals,” the Orioles wrote on social media.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano posted a video of Anthony Santander fielding balls at first.

Meanwhile, during his post-practice press conference, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, rocking a red shirt and white Weagle hat, said he’s never been to a Caps game but “I’m representing today.”

He added, “I’ve been to a Blackhawks game.”

When he found out that Bruce Zimmermann grew up a big Caps fan but never went to a game, Hyde called him “lazy.”

