Injured Tom Wilson will miss Game Two against Panthers

The Washington Capitals will be without one of their best all-around players as they try to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the top-seeded Florida Panthers.

Tom Wilson, who scored the first goal of the Capitals postseason, will miss Game Two due to a lower-body injury per head coach Peter Laviolette. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir tweeted the news.

“Right now Tom is day-to-day,” Laviolette said per The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell. “We always hope for the best with players. He’s listed as day-to-day, and hope to see him down the road.”

Wilson’s absence during the morning skate jumbled the Capitals’ bottom six, including breaking up the team’s dominant fourth line. Brett Leason, who was called up this morning from the Hershey Bears, looks poised to replace Wilson in Thursday night’s game.

Wilson was injured while trying to deliver a big hit early in Game One. The right winger crashed hard into the boards, ending his night with only 1:31 of ice time. The Toronto native tried to return in the second period but went back down to the locker room after taking a twirl on the ice during a TV timeout.

Wilson plays and is effective in all situations for the Capitals, including the power play and penalty kill. He set career highs in goals, assists, and points this season.

