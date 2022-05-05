Cats chase Vanecek from his cage in Game Two victory: Panthers beat Capitals 5-1

The Washington Capitals dominated the Florida Panthers in Game One and picked up a deserved 4-2 victory. Could they put all the pressure in the world on the Cats and take two from them in Sunrise?
Aaron Ekblad got quite the lucky bounce to open the scoring late in the first. Jonathan Huberdeau put one right on a platter for Sasha Barkov to make it two. Nicklas Backstrom cut the lead in half with a power play strike. Mason Marchment, Anton Lundell, and Carter Verhaeghe responded with three more for the Panthers in a not-fun second period.
Nothing from either side in the third.
Panthers beat Capitals 5-1. Series now tied 1-1.
See you right back here for Game Three on Saturday. Let’s hope the ole home barn is absolutely rocking and the Caps can protect their building.
