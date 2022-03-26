Live blog: Capitals face Devils on N1KY Night

The Washington Capitals broke their two-game losing streak against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, thanks to a big night from Alex Ovechkin and his alter ego Ovi The Goalie. Now the Capitals will try to win both games of their back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils.

Tonight the Capitals will celebrate Nicklas Backstrom breaking the 1000 point milestone with a pregame milestone. Fans in attendance are getting squishy apples to celebrate.

Capitals lines: TJ Oshie is back. The Capitals are playing with 12 forwards for the first time in three games. Lineys!#CapsDevils | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/oyvlHXq3Vj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 26, 2022

