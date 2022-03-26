Nicklas Backstrom’s 1000 point pregame ceremony: Ovi’s trip, N1KY apples, and a golden stick

Ahead of their game against the New Jersey Devils, the Washington Capitals celebrated Nicklas Backstrom hitting the 1,000 point plateau. Backstrom’s fiancee, three children, parents, and brother were all in attendance.

But the ceremony might be remembered more for what almost happened to Alex Ovechkin on the red carpet. Which makes sense, since Ovi always steals the spotlight from Nicke!

The tribute began by the Capitals playing a video on the jumbotron showing highlights from his career. Then he got congratulations from fellow NHL stars Ryan Getzlaf, Patrick Kane, and Sidney Crosby. Crosby was roundly booed by Capitals fans.

Then Ovechkin appeared on screen, and, to loud applause, said, “Hey Nicke. Congrats on 100 points. I’m very happy for you and your family. I’m very proud to be your teammate for all those years. Just keep it going!”

The Capitals’ Brian MacLellan and Dick Patrick presented Backstrom with a crystal and a golden stick for hitting the milestone. Ovechkin and John Carlson presented Backstrom’s mom and fiancee with flowers. Then they gave Backstrom a team gift: new custom golf clubs and a bottle of wine.

As Ovechkin was delivering the flowers to Backstrom’s mom, Catrin, he slipped on the red carpet and almost fell.

Have a nice TRIP ovi, see you next FALL 🤣 (but srsly plz don't get injured) pic.twitter.com/dyslUsnlJv — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 26, 2022

The Capital One Arena crowd let out a loud gasp. Ovi played it up and feigned an injury as he tiptoed off the carpet.

Ovechkin thankfully did not miss a shift though, getting the start with Backstrom and TJ Oshie for the opening faceoff.

Got the whole Backstrom family in the house for tonight!#N1KY pic.twitter.com/4n54lEDAPI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 26, 2022

Heading into the arena, fans were given squishy N1KY apples, to celebrate Backstrom’s affinity for assists. There was also a photo wall where fans could take pictures.

Famous people in attendance for the game include former teammate Mike Green and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak.

Wheel of Fortune host and Maryland native, @patsajak, is here along with his son for N1KY night. Photo: @CAPLDY pic.twitter.com/T1RCRlw20f — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 26, 2022

“I have so much respect for him and his game,” Oshie said during the first intermission to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken. “You know out of those 1000-plus (points), there’s not a selfish one in them.”

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington