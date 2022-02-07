Alex Ovechkin misses first practice back from All-Star Break, will not play against Canadiens on Thursday

The Washington Capitals held an optional, afternoon practice on Monday. It was their first time hitting the ice as a team since the All-Star Break concluded.

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, notably missing from the ice were Caps captain Alex Ovechkin, Connor McMichael, and both mainstay goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov.

Ovechkin is not cleared yet from COVID protocol that made him unavailable for All-Star Weekend. The Capitals captain did come into the facility to get COVID tested.

Ovi’s status for Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is unclear and appears to be dependent on negative COVID tests and where he’s at conditioning-wise.

“It depends on how he feels,” Laviolette said. “Last time he was out for 10 days and you weren’t going to keep him out of the lineup. I would imagine only being out of the lineup for six days he’ll want to jump back in.”

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that regardless if Ovi can play on Tuesday, the Capitals captain will miss Thursday’s game against the Canadiens because he will not be allowed to travel into Canada.

During All-Star Weekend, Ovechkin Instagrammed a video of himself walking his dog Blake from his Northern Virginia home while quarantining. He also tweeted his support to Kirill Kaprizov for doing a tribute to him during the Breakaway Challenge. Nastya Ovechkina also detailed how Ovi’s trip into COVID protocol derailed their plans in Las Vegas.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals in goals (29) and points (58). He had been the only player to not miss a game before his positive test.

Meanwhile, goaltender Pheonix Copley was in net for the skate after being recalled from the Hershey Bears hours before the practice was slated to begin. Gulitti reports that Caps video coach Brett ‘Stretch’ Leonhardt was the second netminder on the ice as both goalies. Zach Fucale appears to not have been a factor in being called up due to the birth of his baby, Teo.

League-wide, all players were required to get COVID tests after the break before they could rejoin their respective teams. Big-name players who have ended up in protocol include the Devils’ Jack Hughes and the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin. Capitals’ All-Stars Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson both participated in practice on Monday despite close contact in Las Vegas with Hughes, who came down with COVID on Sunday.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir also reports that TJ Oshie did not skate (week-to-week), but did come out of the locker room to watch his teammates after what looked like to be an off-ice rehab or workout session.

Tuesday night will be the third matchup with the Blue Jackets for the Caps so far this season. Washington has won both prior games in regulation.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB