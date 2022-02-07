The Washington Capitals have brought goaltender Pheonix Copley back to their roster from the Hershey Bears. Last Wednesday, Copley saw his first NHL action since the 2018-19 season when he relieved Ilya Samsonov against the Oilers and made 21 saves on 22 shots.

Vitek Vanecek remains on the roster for now but has not suited up since getting bowled over by Kasperi Kapanen in Pittsburgh and suffering an upper-body injury almost a week ago.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled goaltender Pheonix Copley from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/mfqXBiPNFi — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 7, 2022

Copley has been Hershey’s primary starting goaltender this season, appearing in 22 games and amassing a 13-7-2 record. He has a 2.43 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in those games.

Over the course of his NHL career with the Caps and Blues he has a 16-9-3 record in 30 career games with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Capitals currently have 24 players on their roster with this recall which is one above the allotted limit of 23 so a corresponding move of some sort is likely to come. One possible condition could be that Copley is being used as an emergency recall due to Vanecek’s assumed injury status.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Pheonix Copley from Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Pheonix Copley from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Copley, 30, made 21 saves in his season debut on Feb. 2 against the Edmonton Oilers. In 22 games with the Bears this season, Copley has posted a record of 13-7-2 with two shutouts, a 2.43 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage, leading the Bears in each respective category. During the 2020-21 season, the 6’4”, 200-pound goaltender led Hershey goaltenders in wins (10), shutouts (2) and games played (15) and ranked seventh in wins and eighth in goals-against average (2.66) in the AHL. Copley and Zach Fucale received the AHL’s Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award in 2020-21, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season. In 213 career AHL games, Copley has a 113-67-24 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. The North Pole, Alaska native appeared in 27 games with Washington in 2018-19, posting a 16-7-3 record with one shutout and a 2.90 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. In 29 career NHL games with the Capitals and the St. Louis Blues, Copley has a 16-8-3 record with a 2.98 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB