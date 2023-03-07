Alex Ovechkin’s 816th career goal makes Pheonix Copley 169th different goalie Ovi’s scored on

Alex Ovechkin just welcomed former teammate and 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Pheonix Copley, to his exclusive list.

Taking a perfect setup from Rasmus Sandin, Ovechkin clapped a one-timer past Copley from his office.

Ovechkin beat Copley high to the bar short-side with his shot. Copley was helpless to do anything. The Capitals were on a five-on-three power play.

Ovechkin’s goal came at 2:31 of the third period and briefly tied the game, 2-2. It was Ovi’s 36th goal of the season and the 816th of his career. The Capitals captain now trails Wayne Gretzky by 78 for the NHL’s all-time goals record.

Copley is now the 169th (nice) goalie Ovechkin’s ever scored on. Only two players in NHL history have tallied against more: Jaromir Jagr (178) and Patrick Marleau (177).

Copley spent seven seasons in the Capitals organization, including parts of six in Hershey. He served as backup to Braden Holtby the entirety of the 2018-19 season.