Uh, Jack Hughes came back from the All-Star Game with COVID

Hughes, 20, just returned to New Jersey after spending the weekend in Las Vegas for the All-Star Game. In close contact with other All Stars, including Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Devils All-Star center Jack Hughes has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. Hughes, who spent the past weekend in Las Vegas taking part in the NHL’s annual All-Star skills competition and game, tested positive Sunday afternoon after returning to New Jersey. Hughes, 20, was pulled from the team’s afternoon practice at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center.

Hughes won the breakaway challenge at the All-Star Game with a magician theme.

Hughes helped the Metropolitan team onto their win at the ASG, recording three goals and an assist in the tournament.

Effective now, the NHL has adjusted its testing rules so that asymptomatic persons who are fully vaccinated will get tested less often.

The Capitals will not practice until Monday morning. (They should isolate Wilson and Kuznetsov in the meantime.)

Headline image: ESPN