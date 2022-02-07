Zach Fucale announces birth of first child, Teo

Capitals goaltender Zach Fucale had some big news to share on Monday. He is now a father.

Fucale announced the arrival of his son Teo on Instagram, Monday.

“Teo was smart enough to wait for dad to come back from the 3 day roadtrip and to let mom keep her birthday,” Fucale wrote. “Everyone is healthy. Mom is a warrior. Incredible night. Truly is the best feeling in the world. Welcome Teo. ❤️❤️”

Karine’s birthday was on Sunday. According to BabyNames.com, Teo is primarily of Italian origin that means Divine Gift.

Fucale has been with the Hershey Bears since making a January 10 appearance for the Capitals against the Boston Bruins. Earlier in the season, Zach set the NHL record for longest shutout streak to start an NHL career after posting a clean sheet in his NHL debut and continuing that streak through two other games.

The Hershey Bears played the Cleveland Monsters on Friday and Saturday, beating them both nights 4-1, before returning home. The schedule allowed Fucale to make it just in time to see the birth of adorable baby boy.

Congratulations, Zach and Karine!

Headline photo: @zach_fucale/Instagram