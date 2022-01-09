Zach Fucale sets NHL record for longest shutout streak to start a career

Zach Fucale’s first NHL start on November 11, 2021, against the Detroit Red Wings was a shutout. His next appearance, a 20-minute relief appearance of Ilya Samsonov in the third period against the Blues on January 7, was another blanking. Then he went out and tormented the Minnesota Wild for nearly three whole periods, 59:36, the very next night in his second career start.

Fucale’s shutout streak of 138:07 to start his NHL career made some serious history in the process.

Fucale leapfrogged Minnesota’s Matt Hackett (102:48 from 12/6/2011 to 12/8/2011) and set the NHL record for the longest shutout streak to start a career. Fucale set the record in the first 3:43 of the second period against the Wild.

Here’s the new list via NHL PR.

Did You Know? If @Fucale31 does not allow a goal in the first 3:43 of the second period, he’ll own sole possession of the longest career-opening shutout sequence in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FWP9g2CMhf pic.twitter.com/c0vmV0S8fG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 9, 2022

Fucale was stunned after learning of his accomplishment postgame.

“They just told me about it,” Fucale said. “That’s incredible. I did not know that. That’s wild.”

A few minutes into the first period, Fucale also set the Capitals’ franchise record for the longest shutout streak to start their tenure with the team, edging out Cristobal Huet’s record of 80:36. Huet was acquired by GM George McPhee during the 2007-08 trade deadline and helped push Washington to its first playoff appearance during the Alex Ovechkin Era.

Zach Fucale has set the franchise record for the longest streak without allowing a goal to start their tenure with the team, beating Cristobal Huet’s mark of 80:36 in 2008. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 9, 2022

Fucale stopped 48 consecutive shots during his first three appearances in the NHL before finally giving up a goal to the Wild’s Mats Zuccarello with 35 seconds remaining in the game. He pitched in a shutout in six consecutive periods.

“It’s good quality night,” Fucale said.

Despite only giving up one goal in regulation, Fucale was forced to try and win the game for the Capitals in overtime and later a shootout after Carl Hagelin scored an own goal in the second period during a delayed penalty call against the Wild. The Wild would go on to win in the shootout, 3-2.

“I’m not at myself on that (Zuccarello) goal,” Fucale said. “To me, that’s a tough goal to give. Just another little experience to learn from.”

Head coach Peter Laviolette announces Zach Fucale will start tonight against Minnesota.#CapsWild pic.twitter.com/gjQ7xjvVVV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2022

Fucale, originally a 2013 second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens, made his NHL debut for the Capitals this season after playing for 14 different teams over a span of eight years.

Headline photo: @Capitals