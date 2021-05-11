Home / Pregame / Caps vs Bruins pregame: The regular finale

By Elyse Bailey

May 11, 2021 3:54 pm

It’s the finale. The last dance. The cherry on top. But, only of the regular season because the Capitals are hosting the Boston Bruins this evening and will then move on to playing them in the first round of the playoffs. Game is gonna feel weird. Embrace it.

The puck will drop at 7 PM and Chris will have your recap.

Record 33-15-7 35-15-5
Shot Attempt % 55.3% 51.2%
PDO 99.0 101.7
Power Play 22.0% 25.0%
Penalty Kill 85.9% 83.9%

Projected Lines

The Capitals had an optional skate yesterday. There are plenty of updates concerning the team, I’m going to give you the highlights here instead of guessing the lines:

  • Vitek Vanecek is in net
  • Alex Ovechkin is a game-time decision
  • Nick Backstrom is in.
  • TJ Oshie and John Carlson are out with lower-body injuries
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are out on the COVID-19 protocol list
  • And this:

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🌮
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🌮
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Who is suiting up for the Bruins?

No, I’m not kidding. Who the hell is going to be playing tonight?

Storylines

RMNB on the radio

RMNB’s Nathan Burchfiel did a radio hit this morning with WAMU. Check it out. He did so good. And the sound quality was excellent because “I built a little couch cushion fort and sat inside it during the interview.”

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

