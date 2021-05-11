Caps vs Bruins pregame: The regular finale

It’s the finale. The last dance. The cherry on top. But, only of the regular season because the Capitals are hosting the Boston Bruins this evening and will then move on to playing them in the first round of the playoffs. Game is gonna feel weird. Embrace it.

The puck will drop at 7 PM and Chris will have your recap.

Record 33-15-7 35-15-5 Shot Attempt % 55.3% 51.2% PDO 99.0 101.7 Power Play 22.0% 25.0% Penalty Kill 85.9% 83.9%

Projected Lines

The Capitals had an optional skate yesterday. There are plenty of updates concerning the team, I’m going to give you the highlights here instead of guessing the lines:

Vitek Vanecek is in net

is in net Alex Ovechkin is a game-time decision

is a game-time decision Nick Backstrom is in.

is in. TJ Oshie and John Carlson are out with lower-body injuries

and are out with lower-body injuries Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are out on the COVID-19 protocol list

and are out on the COVID-19 protocol list And this:

ROSTER MOVES #Caps made the following transactions today: Recalled forward Philippe Maillet from the taxi squad Assigned forward Garrett Pilon to the taxi squad — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 11, 2021

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🌮 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🌮 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Who is suiting up for the Bruins?

No, I’m not kidding. Who the hell is going to be playing tonight?

Storylines

RMNB on the radio

RMNB’s Nathan Burchfiel did a radio hit this morning with WAMU. Check it out. He did so good. And the sound quality was excellent because “I built a little couch cushion fort and sat inside it during the interview.”

With pretty much every star player injured some way – from Ovi to Oshie, Carlson to Wilson – the Capitals have a lot on their mind ahead of the #StanleyCupPlayoffs. But @russianmachine’s Nathan Burchfiel remains hopeful.https://t.co/eLgyuOZrDZ — Esther Ciammachilli #WeMakeWAMU (@EstherCinDC) May 11, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB