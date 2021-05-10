The Washington Capitals will play the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs

It’s official! The number-two seeded Washington Capitals will open the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins earned the right to face the Capitals after the Bruce Cassidy-led team took the New York Islanders to overtime and beat them 3-2 in the extra session via a Taylor Hall OTGWG.

The Bruins only needed one standings point to clinch the number three seed in the East Division.

The Capitals and Bruins will open their series at 7:15 PM on Saturday, May 15. The game will be held at Capital One Arena, which will be 25 percent full.

The Capitals and Bruins will face each other on Tuesday in each team’s final game of the regular season. In the previous seven games against the Bruins, the Capitals went 3-4 and had a minus-two goal differential. The only team the Capitals played worse in the East Division this season was the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Caps won only two of eight matchups against the Pens.

NEW YORK (May 10, 2021) – The National Hockey League today announced the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals will begin on Saturday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET in Washington. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the MassMutual East Division rivals will be broadcast on NBC in the United States and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. The complete 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be announced in the coming days.