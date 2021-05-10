Mayor Bowser: Capital One Arena will be allowed to return to 100% capacity starting June 11

What seemed farfetched months before is now becoming a reality.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday during a press conference that Capital One Arena and all large sports venues in the district will have their capacity restrictions lifted on June 11.

That means that if the Washington Capitals make a deep run in this year’s postseason, they could play in front of a full building.

DC @MayorBowser to lift #COVID19 restrictions on most commercial activities May 21st. Bars & Music venues June 11 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/mI1f9ZTeXP — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 10, 2021

During her press conference, Mayor Bowser also said she expects to approve a waiver from Monumental Sports & Entertainment that would allow the building to have 25 percent capacity by May 15, giving the Capitals a boost for the start of the postseason. The Capitals own the number two seed in the divisional playoffs and have home ice in the first round. The team was previously playing in front of 2,100 fans (10 percent capacity).

#BREAKING Mayor Muriel Bowser just said she expects to approve a waiver allowing the Caps & Wizards to increase capacity to 25% for the playoffs, which will start on Saturday for the Caps. The 25% capacity will start on Saturday and go to June 11th. After 6/11…100% capacity. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 10, 2021

Bowser’s announcement comes as several large sporting events were held in Florida recently at or near full capacity including Wrestlemania 37 (Raymond James Stadium; outdoors) and UFC 261 (VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena; indoors). While the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on (worldwide, it’s the worst it’s ever been), the United States has seen its 7-day average of positive COVID-19 cases fall to 45,817 per the CDC. The United States’ improvement has been spurred on by warmer temperatures and vaccinations. Forty-five percent of the country (58% of American adults) has been administered at least one dose of vaccine (149,462,265 people).