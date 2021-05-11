The Boston Bruins will sit 16 regular players tonight against the Capitals

While the Washington Capitals won’t rest any players and “want to end the season on a good note,” the Boston Bruins will do literally the exact opposite.
After clinching the number three seed last night which guaranteed them a date with the Caps in the first round of the playoffs, the Bruins will sit… basically every regular on their team.
According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan, 16 Bruins players will sit tonight.
Here's the full list of Bruins regulars not playing today, per Cassidy:
Bergeron
Marchand
Pastrnak
Krejci
Hall
Smith
Kuraly
Coyle
Kase
Rask
McAvoy
Grzelcyk
Reilly
Carlo
Lauzon
Miller@conroyherald: "Quite the list."
Cassidy: "You asked."
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 11, 2021
In essence, the Capitals are playing AHL Providence tonight.
With that announcement, the Capitals became odds-on favorites (-160) to win per Bovada.
So how did Boston pull this move off? Reader Daniel explains.
Ahh, got the answer from the NHL – turns out the limits go away after the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/ewU4ata0WP
— Daniel Greenberg❄️ (@winterion) May 11, 2021
