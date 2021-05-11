Home / News / The Boston Bruins will sit 16 regular players tonight against the Capitals

The Boston Bruins will sit 16 regular players tonight against the Capitals

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

May 11, 2021 1:12 pm

While the Washington Capitals won’t rest any players and “want to end the season on a good note,” the Boston Bruins will do literally the exact opposite.

After clinching the number three seed last night which guaranteed them a date with the Caps in the first round of the playoffs, the Bruins will sit… basically every regular on their team.

According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan, 16 Bruins players will sit tonight.

In essence, the Capitals are playing AHL Providence tonight.

With that announcement, the Capitals became odds-on favorites (-160) to win per Bovada.

So how did Boston pull this move off? Reader Daniel explains.