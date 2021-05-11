Senators fans throw hats into Tim Stützle’s backyard to celebrate his first career hat trick

After being drafted by the Ottawa Senators with the third overall pick in 2020, Tim Stützle is living out his childhood dreams playing in the NHL. While Stützle had a great rookie year, it wasn’t necessarily the first NHL season he always imagined with no fans allowed in Canadian arenas. Local Ottawa kids tried to make up for that on Monday.

Stützle, who scored his first-ever hat trick on Saturday, was greeted with a handful of hats being thrown over his fence into his backyard. He watched from his porch.

Local kids showing their appreciation of Tim Stützle’s 1st ever hat-trick #GoSensGo #Sens pic.twitter.com/nTVRg73gOk — Sens Thoughts (@PositiveSensFan) May 11, 2021

In the video posted by a Senators’ season ticket holder @PositiveSensFan, a handful of kids wearing Senators jerseys start throwing hats over the fence. Stützle, who was recording video on his phone and laughing, clapped and thanked the kids. When all the hats were thrown, the kids, and the adults supervising, all started banging on the fence.

Stützle’s roommates, Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk, joined him on the porch for a group photo.

“That was unreal,” Stützle wrote on his Instagram Story. “Thank you <3" Now that's how you properly celebrate a hat trick in a pandemic.

Screenshot courtesy of @PositiveSensFan/Twitter