About four dudes win a hockey game: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals came into Saturday night’s action missing about fourteen thousand players, beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime, and will leave with an additional couple thousand injuries.
The Caps outshot the Flyers 40 to 29 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 45 to 43.
Conor Sheary wins it for the Capitals in overtime, his fourth career overtime winning goal and first as a Capital.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 9, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
