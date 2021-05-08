The graveyard game: Caps beat Flyers 2-1 in OT

The Washington Capitals are falling apart. Hi, this is an injury report what thinks it is to be a game recap. The Caps won, but lost first place.
No one scored until Scott Laughton did. Then, with forty seconds left in rego time, birthday boy Lars Eller tied it up to force overtime, where short king Conor Sheary won it.
Caps win!
WSH's top point-getters
Backstrom – injured
Carlson – injured
Oshie – injured
Ovechkin – injured
Wilson – playing through it?
Kuznetsov – covid
Vrana – traded
— RMNB (@russianmachine) May 9, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsFlyers Powder blue checkers pic.twitter.com/ZFv0nlV0R0
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 9, 2021
Maybe all these injuries are precautionary. Maybe Kuznetsov and Samsonov are fine and just resting up like good responsible boys. Maybe Ovechkin still has the resilience of a 25-year-old.
Or maybe the Weird Year caught up with the Caps at the worst possible time — with one game remaining before the loffs. What happens next?
