TJ Oshie unable to finish Flyers game after suffering lower-body injury

The Washington Capitals have lost another forward to injury.

The Caps — already without forwards Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and Evgeny Kuznetsov — lost TJ Oshie after the right winger suffered what appears to be an ankle injury late in the second injury.

T.J. Oshie goes down awkwardly after getting tangled up with Aube-Kubel in the corner. pic.twitter.com/PwSzKYAUnl — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) May 9, 2021

Oshie got tangled up with Nicolas Aube-Kubel in the corner. Oshie’s right skate appeared to get caught in a rut as his body continued moving forward. Oshie returned to the bench but hobbled off the bench and down the runway for intermission.

The Capitals later announced Oshie would not return with a lower-body injury.

Oshie’s injury comes after Tom Wilson left the game in the first period after clanging legs with Aube-Kubel in the neutral zone. Wilson returned in the second period, but looked hobbled and not himself.

The Capitals, who have only one game left in the regular season before the playoffs, are missing almost all of their top-tier players. They already started tonight’s game down one forward.

WSH's top point-getters

Backstrom – injured

Carlson – injured

Oshie – injured

Ovechkin – injured

Wilson – playing through it?

Kuznetsov – covid

Vrana – traded — RMNB (@russianmachine) May 9, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington