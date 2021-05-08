Tom Wilson leaves game after leg-on-leg collision with Flyers player

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson left Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an apparent knee injury.

Wilson collided leg-on-leg with Boston forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel in the neutral zone.

Wilson’s injury happened halfway into the first period. It appeared to be accidental contact.

Tom Wilson had to be helped off the ice after going knee to knee with NAK. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/fn3mPp9HKL — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) May 8, 2021

Wilson went to the locker room while Aube-Kubel returned to the Capitals bench.

The Washington Capitals were already without forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin, and Nicklas Backstrom. They are again down to ten forwards. #weirdyear

Oh no. Tom Wilson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel collided accidentally knee on knee. Wilson needs help off ice. pic.twitter.com/bALvrd17KL — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 8, 2021

Update: Tom Wilson returned for the start of the second period. He gingerly took a lap around the rink before taking a PK shift a few minutes into the period.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington