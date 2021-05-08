Home / News / Tom Wilson leaves game after leg-on-leg collision with Flyers player

Tom Wilson leaves game after leg-on-leg collision with Flyers player

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

May 8, 2021 7:39 pm

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson left Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an apparent knee injury.

Wilson collided leg-on-leg with Boston forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel in the neutral zone.

Wilson’s injury happened halfway into the first period. It appeared to be accidental contact.

Wilson went to the locker room while Aube-Kubel returned to the Capitals bench.

The Washington Capitals were already without forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin, and Nicklas Backstrom. They are again down to ten forwards. #weirdyear

Update: Tom Wilson returned for the start of the second period. He gingerly took a lap around the rink before taking a PK shift a few minutes into the period.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

, ,