Home / News / Tom Wilson injured in Rangers game, leaves after one period

Tom Wilson injured in Rangers game, leaves after one period

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

May 5, 2021 8:21 pm

Caps forward Tom Wilson will not return to Wednesday’s game against the New York Rangers.

The team says he has an upper-body injury.

As Ian documented, Wilson fought Brendan Smith, bloodying his knuckles in the process.

The Capitals now have ten forwards available to finish this game.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers

Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN

,