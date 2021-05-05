Tom Wilson injured in Rangers game, leaves after one period

Caps forward Tom Wilson will not return to Wednesday’s game against the New York Rangers.
The team says he has an upper-body injury.
As Ian documented, Wilson fought Brendan Smith, bloodying his knuckles in the process.
#Caps Tom Wilson will not return to tonight’s game (upper body)
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 6, 2021
The Capitals now have ten forwards available to finish this game.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers
Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On