Tom Wilson injured in Rangers game, leaves after one period

Caps forward Tom Wilson will not return to Wednesday’s game against the New York Rangers.

The team says he has an upper-body injury.

As Ian documented, Wilson fought Brendan Smith, bloodying his knuckles in the process.

#Caps Tom Wilson will not return to tonight’s game (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 6, 2021

The Capitals now have ten forwards available to finish this game.

Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN