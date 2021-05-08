Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson both out with lower-body injuries

A surprise for the second-to-last game of the regular season: forward Nicklas Backstrom and defender John Carlson are out.
Both have lower-body injuries, and both are listed as day-to-day.
Carlson and Backstrom join Ovechkin on Washington’s injured list.
From the Caps:
#Caps John Carlson (lower body), Alex Ovechkin (lower body) and Nicklas Backstrom (lower body) will not play tonight and are listed as day-to-day.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 8, 2021
The Caps will be running eleven forwards tonight. Garret Pillon will make his debut. Here are the lines from Samantha “Overtime” Pell:
Capitals lines vs Flyers (11F/6D)
Sheary-Eller-Wilson
Sprong-Oshie-Mantha
Raffl-Pilon
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Orlov-Schultz
Dillon-TvR
Chara-Jensen
Anderson
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 8, 2021
