Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson both out with lower-body injuries

By Peter Hassett

May 8, 2021 6:40 pm

A surprise for the second-to-last game of the regular season: forward Nicklas Backstrom and defender John Carlson are out.

Both have lower-body injuries, and both are listed as day-to-day.

Carlson and Backstrom join Ovechkin on Washington’s injured list.

From the Caps:

The Caps will be running eleven forwards tonight. Garret Pillon will make his debut. Here are the lines from Samantha “Overtime” Pell:

