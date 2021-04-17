Caps at Flyers pregame: Matinee weekend begins

It’s going to be a weekend full of early afternoon games, kicking off today at noon thirty as the Caps visit the Philadelphia Flyers, who aren’t really trying anymore. The last time the Caps played a team that has sorta given up, they got washed by the Buffalo Sabres. So uh oh.
See you there at 12:30 pm. I’m Peter, my tweets are good, and I’ve got recap responsibilities.
|Record
|20-17-6
|28-12-4
|Shot Attempt %
|50.4%
|49.6%
|PDO
|97.7
|102.6
|Power Play
|19.3%
|26.7%
|Penalty Kill
|73.9%
|83.3%
Here’s how the Capitals lined up against the Sabres a few days ago. I’m gonna guess Vanecek starts (UPDATE: I’m wrong: Samsonov starts), though Samsonov is likely to be backup after a few days with an upper-body injuries.
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Willians Astudillo is a swiss-army knife for the Minnesota Twins. Last night he pitched one inning. He threw six pitches. You need to see them all. It won’t take long.
Here is all 7 pitches in Willians Astudillo’s appearance pic.twitter.com/yThVXGSyOI
— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 17, 2021
Legend.
Overwatch League is back. Here are my power rankings, which are already wrong:
👑 Shanghai, San Fran
🔪 Philly, DC, LA Glads, Seoul
💪 Dallas, Atlanta, Chengdu, Florida, Seoul, Houston
🤷 Hangzhou, NYXL, Toronto, Guangzhou, Boston
🤢 Vancouver, London, Paris
💩💩💩 tier break 💩💩💩
⚰️ LA Valiant
My former fave team, the Valiant, have been through a tumultuous year, shedding pretty much all players and staff. They’ve moved to the Asia-Pacific region, screwed some signed players out of their deals, and gone radio silent on social media for a long time. I’m sure their players are nice, and they deserve no blame for the absolute s-show their organization has been, but I’m not feeling good about them.
Then again, my 💪 tier Chengdu Hunters struggled to stomp LAV in their opening match.
OWL is on all weekend on YouTube (in 4K, which is a resolution only my phone supports, so oh well).
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
