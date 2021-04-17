Caps at Flyers pregame: Matinee weekend begins

It’s going to be a weekend full of early afternoon games, kicking off today at noon thirty as the Caps visit the Philadelphia Flyers, who aren’t really trying anymore. The last time the Caps played a team that has sorta given up, they got washed by the Buffalo Sabres. So uh oh.

See you there at 12:30 pm. I’m Peter, my tweets are good, and I’ve got recap responsibilities.

Record 20-17-6 28-12-4 Shot Attempt % 50.4% 49.6% PDO 97.7 102.6 Power Play 19.3% 26.7% Penalty Kill 73.9% 83.3%

Projected Lines

Here’s how the Capitals lined up against the Sabres a few days ago. I’m gonna guess Vanecek starts (UPDATE: I’m wrong: Samsonov starts), though Samsonov is likely to be backup after a few days with an upper-body injuries.

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie

Sheary – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

La Tortuga

Willians Astudillo is a swiss-army knife for the Minnesota Twins. Last night he pitched one inning. He threw six pitches. You need to see them all. It won’t take long.

Here is all 7 pitches in Willians Astudillo’s appearance pic.twitter.com/yThVXGSyOI — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 17, 2021

Legend.

Storylines

Pete’s Esports Corner

Overwatch League is back. Here are my power rankings, which are already wrong:

👑 Shanghai, San Fran

🔪 Philly, DC, LA Glads, Seoul

💪 Dallas, Atlanta, Chengdu, Florida, Seoul, Houston

🤷 Hangzhou, NYXL, Toronto, Guangzhou, Boston

🤢 Vancouver, London, Paris

💩💩💩 tier break 💩💩💩

⚰️ LA Valiant

My former fave team, the Valiant, have been through a tumultuous year, shedding pretty much all players and staff. They’ve moved to the Asia-Pacific region, screwed some signed players out of their deals, and gone radio silent on social media for a long time. I’m sure their players are nice, and they deserve no blame for the absolute s-show their organization has been, but I’m not feeling good about them.

Then again, my 💪 tier Chengdu Hunters struggled to stomp LAV in their opening match.

OWL is on all weekend on YouTube (in 4K, which is a resolution only my phone supports, so oh well).

