Current and former Capitals teammates say really nice things about Nicklas Backstrom

The Washington Capitals went all out to celebrate Nicklas Backstrom’s 1,000th NHL game on Thursday.

The team formed a stick tunnel for Backstrom to skate out to, players wore number 19 jerseys during warmups, and the organization held a pregame ceremony which included a touching tribute video.

The Capitals also debuted a splash page on their website dedicated to all things N1KY, including 20 sweet video messages from Nicky’s past and former teammates and coaches.

We transcribed them all and also dug out a few more tributes from social media.

Alex Ovechkin

“Hey, Nick. I just want to congratulate you with 1,000 games. It’s lots of games. We’ve been together most of it. It’s fun to watch how you’ve grown up as a person, as a player. Wish you all the best, you and your family. I’m pretty sure your parents, brother, and your wife proud of you. Keep going and I hope 1,000 more games to come.”

Mike Green

“Hey, Nick. Just wanted to congratulate you on your 1,000th game. It was a true honor playing with you on the ice and obviously, the friendship off the ice. I wish you the very best. I know you have a long way to go. A lot longer than I lasted. I truly wish you your best health and success along the way. Truly proud of you. 1,000 games is an incredible accomplishment and milestone. But we all knew you’d get there and do it with class. All the best, bud.”

Braden Holtby

“Nick, congrats on 1,000 games. Incredible accomplishment. You’ve obviously been an amazing player through that time, but you’ve been an even better teammate and friend. Couldn’t be more proud of you. Here’s to many more. Enjoy it with your beautiful family and your teammates. Cheers, brother.”

Brooks Laich

“Nicklas, my friend! I just want to say congratulations on your 1,000th NHL game. So happy for you. What an incredible milestone. It’s been an absolute pleasure in my life to have played alongside you for almost a decade and to watch you continue to play and to watch you become a Stanley Cup champion. You’ve done so much for the sport of hockey and so much for the sport in DC. Caps fans are lucky to watch you play every single night. I wish you all the best. May you keep playing for many many years. You are a treat to watch my friend. Great person, great teammate, great player. Congrats, Nicky!”

John Carlson

“Hey, Nick. Congratulations on a 1,000. It’s an unbelievable career. We all knew you would get here but just so glad I was able to play alongside of you. What you’ve done for this team and organization is amazing. Congrats to many more.”

TJ Oshie

“Hey, Nicky. Congrats on 1,000 games. It’s a lot of games. I’m happy I was able to be here for some of them. I’m looking forward to many more of them buddy.”

You won’t find a better leader and teammate. Most underrated player in the league. Congrats on 1,000 games @backstrom19!! Here’s to many more! pic.twitter.com/Oyo3tvzkXY — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) April 16, 2021

Evgeny Kuznetsov

“Hey, Nicky. Congrats on 1,000 games. That’s a big milestone for you and for us. It’s a big privilege for me to play with you and share the ice. I hope you gonna play many more games and good luck to you, your family, and stay healthy.

Tom Wilson

“Hey, Nicky. Just want to say congratulations on 1,000 games. From Day 1, you’ve been a role model for me and I’ve looked up to you. It’s just been so fun to share the journey. Congrats to you and your family. I’m so proud of you and really happy for you on this milestone. Let’s keep it going.”

Michael Latta

Congrats in advance to @backstrom19 before the 1000th game, You will not find a better leader/ teammate/ friend in the world, this will be echoed 1000 times over in the next couple days and everyone who says it truly means it. Congrats brother. You deserve it — Michael Latta (@Latta17) April 15, 2021

Dmitry Orlov

“Hey, Nicky. Congrats on 1,000 NHL games. It’s great accomplishment. You great player, great friendship for team. You made a lot of good teams for other (Capitals) teams. Congrats. Awesome. Keep going. Congrats to your family as well.”

Zdeno Chara

Chara posted an RMNB image from Instagram and wrote “What a player. Congratulations, N1KY!”

Karl Alzner

“Nick, it’s Alzy here. I’m so happy for you. Congratulations to you and Liza for reaching this milestone. I personally think it’s — besides winning — the next coolest thing you can accomplish in a hockey career. It just goes to show you the longevity and consistency in a player and you have that in spades. I’m really, really happy for you guys. Great job. Keep going. I’d love to see you keep racking up assists and goals the way you’re playing right now, too. It’s an absolute pleasure to tell people I’ve played with you and it was a joy every step of the way. Congrats again.”

Olie Kolzig

“Congratulations, Nicklas. This is an unbelievable milestone. It just seems like yesterday when you came into Kettler’s practice rink for the very first time as a pudgy little Swedish kid and now you’ve turned into one of the game’s all-time greats. Couldn’t be prouder of you calling you a teammate and even moreso a close friend. Probably going to be doing another video shortly to commemorate your 1,000 points. Keep racking everything up buddy and let’s get another Cup.”

Brian MacLellan

“Congratulations, Nick, on your 1,000th game. It’s been an honor to be a part of you first getting here, winning a Stanley Cup, and seeing you finish your career in a Washington Capitals uniform. Again, congratulations, and continued success going forward.”

Ted Leonsis

“Congratulations, Nick Backstrom. 1,000 games in a Washington Capitals uniform. You’re just bedrock to our team, our franchise. You represented us with such class and with such greatness. The integrity that you show and the love that you show for our community is second to none. I’m so proud of you. I’m so proud of how you and Alex Ovechkin have stood up for our organization. I couldn’t be happier that you were here to begin your career, to win a Stanley Cup, and to be here for your entire career. Thanks for everything, Nick. We love you.”

Chris Clark

“Hey, Nick. Chris Clark here. Congratulations, man. 1,000 games. That’s unbelievable. Here’s to 1,000 more. See you, buddy.”

Matt Bradley

“Congrats on 1,000 Nicky. Quite an accomplishment and it feels like you’re just getting started. I was lucky enough to play six years with you and was your first roommate. I quickly realized that not only were you a special player, you’re an even better person. Always so humble and kind. Enjoy tonight. You deserver it and I look forward to watching you for many years to come.”

Victor Hedman

“Hey, Backy. I just want to congratulate you on playing 1,000 games. Amazing accomplishment. You’ve had an amazing career so far. I’m sure there’s more to come.”

Jacob Markstrom

“Congrats on 1,000 games, Backis. I hope you and your family are doing great. It’s been a huge honor to follow your footsteps coming out of Byrnas and playing in the NHL. You’re an inspiration to all of us. Looking forward to playing against you many more times.”

William Nylander

“Hey, Nicky. Congrats on 1,000 games. I’m really proud of you. Keep going.”

Bruce Boudreau

“Hey, Nick. I wanna just congratulate you on 1,000 games. It’s a great reward for a great player that’s been so good all these years. I wish you another 1,000 and I hope I’m there to see you raise the Cup again the next time you raise it.”

Ross Mahoney

“You know what Nick? We were really fortunate to be able to call your name out at the draft. I think it was about 16 years ago. We knew you would be a great player. You’ve exceeded our expectations. Your career so far has been unbelievable. You’re an even better person. I wanted to congratulate you on this milestone you’ve achieved. Enjoy your evening.”

Mama Backstrom

Haley Backstrom

“Daddy, I love you because you played 1,000 games.”

Vince Backstrom

“You are my hero and I love you so much!”

