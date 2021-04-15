Nicklas Backstrom’s 1000 games ceremony includes tribute video, gifts, and Capitals team photo at center ice

Nicklas Backstrom was honored for playing in his 1,000th NHL game Thursday during a sweet pregame ceremony. Joined on the ice by his fiancé, Liza; the couple’s three kids, Haley, Vince, and Alizee; and Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan, Backstrom stood in the corner as the team celebrated his 14-year career in the NHL.

The Capitals first played a tribute video over the jumbotron featuring kind words from his teammates, and family.

“It just seemed like yesterday that you walked into the doors of Kettler as a pudgy little Swedish kid,” Olie Kolzig accurately said. “Now you’ve turned into one of the game’s all-time greats.”

“It’s been an honor of you first getting here, winning a Stanley Cup, and seeing you finish your career in a Washington Capitals uniform,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan observed.

“Nick, congrats on 1,000 games,” former teammate Braden Holtby said from Vancouver. “You’ve obviously been an amazing player, but you’ve been a better teammate and friend. Couldn’t be more proud of you.”

“It’s a true honor playing with you on the ice and your friendship off the ice,” Mike Green added.

“It’s fun to watch how you’ve grown up as a person and as a player,” Alex Ovechkin observed. “Wish you all the best to you and your family. Keep going and there’s 1,000 more games to come.”

“From Day 1, you’ve been a role model and I’ve looked up to you,” Tom Wilson said.

“Daddy I love you,” Haley Backstrom said adorably. “You are my hero and I love you SO much.”

Capitals players watch along from the bench. They all work N1KY masks over their faces.

Backy was then presented with a commemorative silver stick from MacLellan and an all-inclusive golf trip to any course and resort of his choosing from his Capitals teammates.

Then, it was picture time! First Backstrom posed with the Capitals’ leadership committee, MacLellan, and his family.

Then the entire team posed at center ice while Backstrom held his silver stick.

Congratulations, Nicky!

