Capitals players form stick tunnel for Nicklas Backstrom as he makes his way onto the ice for 1000th NHL game

By Elizabeth Kong

April 15, 2021 6:57 pm

On a night where Nicklas Backstrom is being honored for his milestone 1000th NHL game, the Capitals went all-out to celebrate the occasion.

The team formed what NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken termed a “stick tunnel” — a pseudo honor guard — to welcome Backstrom onto the ice for warmups ahead of his big game.

Video

Here’s another look from NBC Sports Washington.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir shared the view of the honor guard from the press area.

All the Caps players wore #19 jerseys during warm-ups, which will be auctioned at the end of the night to benefit Kid Power DC and Capitals’ Capital Impact Fund.

Iconic. What a moment.

Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals

