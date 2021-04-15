Capitals players form stick tunnel for Nicklas Backstrom as he makes his way onto the ice for 1000th NHL game

On a night where Nicklas Backstrom is being honored for his milestone 1000th NHL game, the Capitals went all-out to celebrate the occasion.
The team formed what NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken termed a “stick tunnel” — a pseudo honor guard — to welcome Backstrom onto the ice for warmups ahead of his big game.
Here’s another look from NBC Sports Washington.
an entrance fit for a king 👑#N1KY @backstrom19 pic.twitter.com/WBnJbwqoGV
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) April 15, 2021
The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir shared the view of the honor guard from the press area.
Um, there are a lot of No. 19s on the ice for warmups. #Caps #N1KY pic.twitter.com/r11DEWuSFe
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 15, 2021
All the Caps players wore #19 jerseys during warm-ups, which will be auctioned at the end of the night to benefit Kid Power DC and Capitals’ Capital Impact Fund.
Iconic. What a moment.
Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals
