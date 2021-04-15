Jakub Vrana has scored in his first game as a Detroit Red Wing

Okay, so that trade is working out for everyone. Just like Anthony Mantha, forward Jakub Vrana has scored in his first game with the Detroit Red Wings.

Exiting the penalty box after serving time for a hockey crime he did not commit (too many men on the ice), Vrana was set loose on a breakaway by Gustav Lindstrom.

Great release here.

“What a way to join the Red Wings!”

And hey, here’s a tweet that I didn’t see coming one week ago:

JAKUB VRANA NETS HIS FIRST AS A RED WING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LtbQfAMlHm — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 16, 2021

Thursday is Vrana’s first game since he, Richard Panik, and picks were traded from Washington to Detroit in exchange for Anthony Mantha. Mantha has scored two goals in two games since joining the Capitals.

Vrana’s success is owed, no doubt, to the good luck wished upon him by Alan.

Good luck to my to little buddy @VranaJakub tonight as he debuts the famous #WingedWheel in Detroit #kickasskid pic.twitter.com/C8p0zOrHY9 — Alan May (@MayHockeyNBCS) April 15, 2021

Good to see Jake happy again.