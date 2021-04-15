Anthony Mantha has two goals in two games

Newly acquired Caps forward Anthony Mantha has scored his second goal since joining the team approximately fifteen minutes ago.

Yeah, you could say we’re warming up to him.

Down in a two-goal hole against the powerhouse Buffalo Sabres, the Caps put six attackers on the ice for a delayed penalty. After a long time in the zone and a couple looks, John Carlson fed Mantha in the paint for an easy-looking tip-in goal.

That’s two goals in two games for the newest Cap.

Underrated Caps forward Nicklas Backstrom, who earlier tonight celebrated his 1000th game, earned a secondary assist.

Mantha was acquired at the trade deadline for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and assorted picks.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington