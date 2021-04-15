Powerhouse Sabres punish Caps: Sabres beat Caps 5-2

A celebration of one of the all-time greats and a date with the Buffalo Sabres was on tap for Thursday night. Could the Caps pick up the two points in honor of Nicklas Backstrom’s 1,000th career NHL game?
Sam Reinhart deflected home the first of the evening, but Dmitry Orlov responded in the McNugget minute to have things still deadlocked after twenty minutes. Victor Olofsson and Casey Mittelstadt picked top corners to put the Sabres up two before Anthony Mantha tapped home his second Caps goal to cut the lead in half.
Anders Bjork restored that lead not long after. Tage Thompson empty netter.
Sabres beat Caps 5-2.
The Caps are done with the Sabres this season but that doesn’t mean the action stops. Next up is a Saturday afternoon affair with a Philadelphia Flyers team that probably wants some revenge for the beatdown they just took from the Caps.
