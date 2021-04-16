All out of sorts: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals laid a big ole egg against a very bad Buffalo Sabres team on Thursday night. The boys from Buffalo brought the Caps down 5-2 on Nicklas Backstrom’s big night.

The Sabres outshot the Caps 30 to 29.

This is gonna be a shorter one because we should all do our best to move on from this one as quickly as possible. The Caps let the Sabres do whatever they wanted offensively for far too much of this game. That and just being unbelievably sloppy led to the result you see above.

Still a big congrats to Nicklas Backstrom on playing his 1,000th career game. Nicky is a true DC sports hero. Love that dude.

I thought Dmitry Orlov was the only Caps skater that looked at all competent in this game. Maybe Anthony Mantha as well.

