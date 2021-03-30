Caps at Rangers pregame: North for a bit

The Capitals have headed north for the next few games, but will first face off against the Rangers…again. After missing seven games, looks like Lars Eller will be a game-time decision.

In my last pregame, I mentioned that I wanted to see another Alex Ovechkin goal and it worked. So here I am, doing it again, just in case. If this does work, and the hockey gods are listening, I would also like to ask for the Washington Capitals to not blow a huge lead again. Please.

Puck drop will take place at 7 PM and Peter will have your recap.

Record 15-15-4 23-7-4 Shot Attempt % 48.6% 50.0% PDO 100.9 103.5 Power Play 18.4% 23.5% Penalty Kill 85.2% 81.0%

Projected Lines

As mentioned above, Lars Eller will be a game-time decision. Here are the lines from the previous game, we will probably see Samsonov in net:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Oshie – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Flyers Drama

Things are getting messy with the Philadelphia Flyers, they just plopped Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers. Currently, Shane isn’t great. But, if you showed me this tweet a few years ago I would’ve said these people have lost their minds.

Transaction: We have placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers today. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 30, 2021

Storylines

Erik Karlsson: Cool guy

This might be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen an NHL player do. Posting this in hopes I can manifest some of this confidence through my work week.

Not sure if this is out there yet but Erik Karlsson’s answer to whether last night was his best-ever offensive game was great. The apple puts it over the top pic.twitter.com/NSaBK2aNsV — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) March 30, 2021

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB