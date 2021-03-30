Caps at Rangers pregame: North for a bit

By Elyse Bailey
The Capitals have headed north for the next few games, but will first face off against the Rangers…again. After missing seven games, looks like Lars Eller will be a game-time decision.
In my last pregame, I mentioned that I wanted to see another Alex Ovechkin goal and it worked. So here I am, doing it again, just in case. If this does work, and the hockey gods are listening, I would also like to ask for the Washington Capitals to not blow a huge lead again. Please.
Puck drop will take place at 7 PM and Peter will have your recap.
As mentioned above, Lars Eller will be a game-time decision. Here are the lines from the previous game, we will probably see Samsonov in net:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Oshie – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
Things are getting messy with the Philadelphia Flyers, they just plopped Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers. Currently, Shane isn’t great. But, if you showed me this tweet a few years ago I would’ve said these people have lost their minds.
Transaction: We have placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers today.
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 30, 2021
This might be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen an NHL player do. Posting this in hopes I can manifest some of this confidence through my work week.
Not sure if this is out there yet but Erik Karlsson’s answer to whether last night was his best-ever offensive game was great. The apple puts it over the top pic.twitter.com/NSaBK2aNsV
— Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) March 30, 2021
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
