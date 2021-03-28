Alex Ovechkin’s so hot right now, his passes are going into the net. He has 11 goals in his last 11 games.

Alex Ovechkin scored career goal number 724 against the New York Rangers on Sunday and it was a total fluke.
Noticing Evgeny Kuznetsov at the far side of the net, Ovechkin attempted a cross-ice pass to his Russian center for an easy one-timer goal. Instead, Ovi’s pass was deflected by Adam Fox and went directly into the net.
\_(ツ)_/¯ When you’re hot, you’re hot!
Ovechkin’s goal was his 18th of the season. After being 12 goals off a league-lead pace on March 12, Ovi is now fifth in the league in goals and sits only four tallies behind Auston Matthews for first.
|Rank
|Player
|Goals
|1.
|Auston Matthews
|22
|2.
|Connor McDavid
|21
|Leon Draisaitl
|19
|Mikko Rantanen
|19
|5.
|Alex Ovechkin
|18
|Tyler Toffoli
|18
|Max Pacioretty
|18
|8.
|Kyle Connor
|17
|Chris Kreider
|17
|10.
|Brock Boeser
|16
Ovi has scored 11 goals in his last 11 games in nine of his last 11. Since March 1, he’e’s scored 11 goals in 13 games, which is tied for the most of all NHL players.
Alex Ovechkin gives the Caps a 2-0 lead with his 18th goal of the season and his 11th goal in his last 11 games.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 28, 2021
Alex Ovechkin, who has scored in nine of his last 11 games, has scored 11 goals in 13 games since March 1, tied with Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen (11g, 10a) for the most goals among all players over that span.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 28, 2021
Ovi’s goal against the Rangers was also the 724th of his career, making him eight gr8 goals shy of surpassing Marcel Dionne (731g) for fifth place on the NHL’s all-time list.
Scoring the @Capitals 2-0 marker vs NYR today, Alex Ovechkin has career goal #724. It's also his 456th at even strength, tying Brett Hull for 6th most in that respect behind only Wayne Gretzky (617), Gordie Howe (566), Jaromir Jagr (538), Marcel Dionne (478) & Mike Gartner (467) pic.twitter.com/MCxqTQ6vok
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 28, 2021
You guys, this is Ovi rn.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports
