Capitals ‘W’ merch released online in NHL Store

The Washington Capitals released new third jerseys in late January that they will wear for three seasons total. The jerseys are navy blue and feature a W crest – a logo inspired by the team’s sweaters from the 2015 Winter Classic.

The team released authentic and replica third jerseys for fans to buy in the NHL Shop then (that sold out and were later restocked), but not merch like shirseys, shirts, and hoodies.

Late in March, W gear of that kind finally hit the NHL Store.

Here’s a list of what’s available:

Also worth checking out in the team store include new Alex Ovechkin autographed gear and Capitals’ Starter Jackets.

View all available Capitals’ W merch

