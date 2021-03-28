Dmitry Orlov saves goal deflected off TJ Oshie’s face

Here’s a weird highlight.
In the first period of Sunday’s game between the Rangers and Capitals, Mika Zibanejad nearly scored the game-opener with a deflection off the perfect face of TJ Oshie.
…And then Dmitry Orlov stepped in.
Zibanejad took a backhand chip-shot from below the goal line. The puck flipped directly into Oshie’s face. With Samsonov down on the ice, the deflection had an open path to the net.
No goal from Mika Zibanejad here. The puck hits TJ Oshie in the face and almost trickles past the goal line. Dmitry Orlov makes the save. pic.twitter.com/5vYXRbI99i
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 28, 2021
But then came defender Dmitry Orlov, who desperately swatted the puck the goal line.
Overhead angle of the no goal call #NYR #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/6NK4br40yO
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 28, 2021
After a review of overhead footage, the officials determined the puck did not cross the net, denying Zibanejad his — I dunno — like, thirtieth goal in the last week or something like that. Guy needs to chill.
After a quick look in the locker room, Oshie returned to the bench, apparently unscathed. We will keep you posted on his facelooks.
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports
