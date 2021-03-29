Close to a collapse: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were cruising with a late 4-0 lead and heading to another casual home victory before they decided to throw all of that away and need a fifth goal to seal two points. They got that fifth goal and were able to hang on against the New York Rangers, coming away with the 5-4 win.
The Caps outshot the Rangers 22 to 20 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 42 to 33.
The Capitals are 12-0-4 in one-goal games, the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss in a one goal game and the highest win percentage (.750) in the NHL.
