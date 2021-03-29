Close to a collapse: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were cruising with a late 4-0 lead and heading to another casual home victory before they decided to throw all of that away and need a fifth goal to seal two points. They got that fifth goal and were able to hang on against the New York Rangers, coming away with the 5-4 win.

The Caps outshot the Rangers 22 to 20 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 42 to 33.

This one was similar to quite a few games the Caps have played this season. They were the clear better team in the first, scored a bunch of goals in the second, and then let their opposition roar back in the third, turning a blowout into a nailbiter for no reason. You could probably do with a save or two from your netminder but at the same time, the team defense seemed to collapse out of nowhere in the final period. You expect a team down four goals to see more of the puck due to score effects but that doesn’t mean they should also have 70-percent of the expected goals.

Another big night for the Caps Russian skaters. Alex Ovechkin scored his 724th career goal and the 18th of his season to give him 11 goals in his last 11 games. Evgeny Kuznetsov fired home the Caps fourth goal and now has 12 points in his last ten games. Finally, Dmitry Orlov added two assists to his season total.

The Capitals are 12-0-4 in one-goal games, the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss in a one goal game and the highest win percentage (.750) in the NHL. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 28, 2021

Tom Wilson shoved two goals right in NBC’s face as the rugged winger now has lit the lamp nine total times this season. In a full 82-game season without suspension, Wilson would be on pace for 29 goals and 72 total points. Don’t let anyone tell you that he’s not an absolute, offensive force in this league.

Headline photo: KP8 Design