Another big lead blown: Caps barely beat Rangers 5-4

On a gloomy Sunday afternoon, we curled around the flatscreen to watch the Washington Capitals get a big lead over the New York Rangers and then nearly blow it on national television.
After a scoreless first period, Tom Wilson took Jakub Vrana’s rebound and turned it into a goal. Alex Ovechkin added a no-angle deflection goal, then Wilson got his second of the day to make it 3-0 after forty minutes. That was fun, but then it was over.
The Caps were way too loose in the third period. Evgeny Kuznetsov cameo’d with the fourth line to give the Caps a 4-0 lead in the third period. Colin Blackwell tucked the puck to crack Samsonov’s shutout and then chipped in a shot from up-close to make it 4-2. TJ Oshie’s eighth goal of the season brought us into bailamos territory. Alexis Lafreniere sunk a rebound to make it 5-3, then Chris Krieder got a power-play goal to make it a one-goal game.
Caps win! barely
Five goals again? Let’s blast some Enrique.
No Joe B. Yuck.
The Caps are now undisputed leaders of their division, two points ahead of the Isles with a game in hand.
Though they’re boss in the standings, they’re still a work in progress. The PP is sputtering, their lead protection is nonexistent, and they’re progressively alienating my special boy Jakub Vrana. Let’s see if they can make some adjustments.
