Lars Eller a game-time decision against New York Rangers

By Ian Oland

March 30, 2021 12:43 pm

The Capitals could end up sporting a full lineup against the New York Rangers, Tuesday night.

According to Peter Laviolette, Lars Eller will be a game-time decision. The Capitals’ third-line center has missed the last seven games due to a lower-body injury he suffered against the Flyers on March 13.

TIGERMOOSEHORSE participated in the morning skate.

Afterward, he spoke to reporters revealing he was available to play.

Eller, according to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, said that he suffered a setback while rehabbing, which is why he’s been out so long.

While Eller has been out, the Capitals have played with 11 skaters and 7 defensemen. Recently, they’ve turned to TJ Oshie to fill in at the third-line center spot.

The Capitals have been the East Division’s best team despite being one of the most-injured clubs in the NHL.