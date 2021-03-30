Lars Eller a game-time decision against New York Rangers

The Capitals could end up sporting a full lineup against the New York Rangers, Tuesday night.

According to Peter Laviolette, Lars Eller will be a game-time decision. The Capitals’ third-line center has missed the last seven games due to a lower-body injury he suffered against the Flyers on March 13.

Lars Eller is on the ice at MSG for the morning skate, per the #Caps. He’s missed the last seven games with a lower body injury. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 30, 2021

Afterward, he spoke to reporters revealing he was available to play.

Eller says he's available to suit up tonight vs. the Rangers. #Caps https://t.co/8wCzta5mk6 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 30, 2021

Eller, according to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, said that he suffered a setback while rehabbing, which is why he’s been out so long.

Lars Eller says he is available to play tonight vs Rangers. He said he suffered a setback with his lower body injury so that’s why he was out longer than anticipated. He has missed the last seven games. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 30, 2021

While Eller has been out, the Capitals have played with 11 skaters and 7 defensemen. Recently, they’ve turned to TJ Oshie to fill in at the third-line center spot.

The Capitals have been the East Division’s best team despite being one of the most-injured clubs in the NHL.

