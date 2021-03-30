Lars Eller a game-time decision against New York Rangers

By Ian Oland
The Capitals could end up sporting a full lineup against the New York Rangers, Tuesday night.
According to Peter Laviolette, Lars Eller will be a game-time decision. The Capitals’ third-line center has missed the last seven games due to a lower-body injury he suffered against the Flyers on March 13.
TIGERMOOSEHORSE participated in the morning skate.
Lars Eller is on the ice at MSG for the morning skate, per the #Caps. He’s missed the last seven games with a lower body injury.
Afterward, he spoke to reporters revealing he was available to play.
Eller says he's available to suit up tonight vs. the Rangers. #Caps https://t.co/8wCzta5mk6
Eller, according to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, said that he suffered a setback while rehabbing, which is why he’s been out so long.
Lars Eller says he is available to play tonight vs Rangers. He said he suffered a setback with his lower body injury so that’s why he was out longer than anticipated.
He has missed the last seven games.
While Eller has been out, the Capitals have played with 11 skaters and 7 defensemen. Recently, they’ve turned to TJ Oshie to fill in at the third-line center spot.
The Capitals have been the East Division’s best team despite being one of the most-injured clubs in the NHL.
NHL top 5 teams, man-games lost to injury and illness.
CHI 210
STL 192
WSH PIT 151
EDM 140https://t.co/f5lgCiEJWo
