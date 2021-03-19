Caps vs Rangers pregame: Lucky number seven

Happy Fri-yay, the Caps are on a six-game winning streak. Tonight, the boys will be suitin’ up in their best Saint Patrick’s Day garb and host the New York Rangers. Lars Eller is close to returning, but not quite yet. As long as the Capitals are not embarrassed, like the Flyers were on Wednesday, I won’t be angry. That was so, so disrespectful.

Puck drop is at 7 PM and Pete will have your recap.

Record 12-12-4 19-6-4 Shot Attempt % 48.3% 49.9% PDO 101.3 102.9 Power Play 14.6% 27.4% Penalty Kill 85.9% 80.9%

Projected Lines

Lars Eller will be out, the Caps are sticking with 11F/7D, and Vitek Vanecek will be in goal. The Caps had an optional skate today, so these are the lines from Thursday’s practice (thank you Samantha Pell from the Washington Post):

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Sheary – ? – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen

Siegenthaler/van Riemsdyk Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 🌮 🌮 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 🌮 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Spring

The first day of Spring is tomorrow. While the weather slowly gets a little warmer, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that the RMNB store has plenty of perfect options to help ya boost your wardrobe for the new season.

Personal pick? The 8-bit hot stick tee.

Storylines

Sens Sickos

I don’t know about anyone else, but when it comes to the Sens Sickos meme…I am very behind. Lucky for me, ESPN/Greg Wyshynski just recently had a piece come out all about what this dang meme means. Thought I would share just in case anyone else felt like me and couldn’t figure this out. Spoiler alert: it’s great.

There are Sickos watching @Senators games, and the team absolutely loves it. How an Internet meme went from subversive fan rallying cry to a team-endorsed campaign that helps fight cancer. I interviewed the creator of the “Sicko” about it, too. #NHL https://t.co/0xnsDJI7i3 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 17, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB