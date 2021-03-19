Caps vs Rangers pregame: Lucky number seven

By Elyse Bailey
Happy Fri-yay, the Caps are on a six-game winning streak. Tonight, the boys will be suitin’ up in their best Saint Patrick’s Day garb and host the New York Rangers. Lars Eller is close to returning, but not quite yet. As long as the Capitals are not embarrassed, like the Flyers were on Wednesday, I won’t be angry. That was so, so disrespectful.
Puck drop is at 7 PM and Pete will have your recap.
|Record
|12-12-4
|19-6-4
|Shot Attempt %
|48.3%
|49.9%
|PDO
|101.3
|102.9
|Power Play
|14.6%
|27.4%
|Penalty Kill
|85.9%
|80.9%
Lars Eller will be out, the Caps are sticking with 11F/7D, and Vitek Vanecek will be in goal. The Caps had an optional skate today, so these are the lines from Thursday’s practice (thank you Samantha Pell from the Washington Post):
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Sheary – ? – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Siegenthaler/van Riemsdyk
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|🌮
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
I don’t know about anyone else, but when it comes to the Sens Sickos meme…I am very behind. Lucky for me, ESPN/Greg Wyshynski just recently had a piece come out all about what this dang meme means. Thought I would share just in case anyone else felt like me and couldn’t figure this out. Spoiler alert: it’s great.
There are Sickos watching @Senators games, and the team absolutely loves it.
How an Internet meme went from subversive fan rallying cry to a team-endorsed campaign that helps fight cancer. I interviewed the creator of the “Sicko” about it, too. #NHL https://t.co/0xnsDJI7i3
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 17, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
