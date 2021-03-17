‘Truly embarrassed’: The Flyers lost to the Rangers 9-0 after they gave up 7 goals in the second period

The New York Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 9-0 in the biggest blowout of the NHL’s 2020-21 season.

The Rangers scored 7 goals in the second period, which included 6 points (!) from Mika Zibanejad.

Zibanejad had a natural hat trick in the second period — a shorthanded goal, a power-play goal, and an even-strength goal. He also assisted on three others.

According to NHL.com, it was only the second time in NHL history a player scored six points in a period. And Zibanejad did it faster than Bryan Trottier.

While Mika Zibanejad became only the second player in NHL history with a six-point period, how did it stack up to Bryan Trottier's performance? #NHLStats has your answer. pic.twitter.com/xXVWbAofO4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 18, 2021

“Couldn’t defend and couldn’t make a play. I’m truly embarrassed,” Alain Vigneault said after the game. “Nothing about this game was any good. We’re gonna throw it out, get ready for the next one.”

pain. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 18, 2021

12 of 18 Rangers players tallied at least one point on the evening. Rangers fans at Madison Square Garden chanted “We Want 10!”

Before the game, the New York Rangers lost its entire coaching staff due to COVID protocol — head coach David Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver, and Greg Brown. The coaching staff was replaced by its AHL staff — Kris Knoblauch, head coach of Hartford and associate coach Gord Murphy. Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury also suited it up as an assistant. But it was the Flyers who ended up looking like a mess.

Brian Elliott started the game and gave up five goals on 13 shots before he was pulled. Carter Hart came in and gave up a goal on his first shot. He stopped 12 of 16 overall.

The Flyers, after a strong start to the season, are now sitting in fifth in the East Division and are going to be fighting for their lives every night to make the playoffs. They are 4-6-0 in their last 10. Both of their goalies’ save percentages are sub-.900.

Playoff implications for Flyers at Rangers tonight. Flyers vs the world, like it will be for the rest of the season I expect. pic.twitter.com/GA03qBvAXG — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 17, 2021

