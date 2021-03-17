Alex Ovechkin wipes fake tears from his eyes after Nicklas Backstrom says nice things about him

Alex Ovechkin had two big milestones Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Ovi scored his 718th goal, moving him to sixth place on the all-time goals list, and tallied his 1,300th point on an assist on a TJ Oshie goal.

After the game, Ovechkin and Backstrom did a Zoom press conference together and the Associated Press’s Stephen Whyno took the opportunity to make them sentimental.

Whyno asked, “I know neither one of you likes talking about yourself so Nick, would you be able to talk about what it’s been like seeing Alex score like this? And Alex, what it’s been like seeing Nick score as much as he has?”

“My answer is pretty simple,” Backstrom said. “We’ve seen him do it year after year. It’s just so impressive. I think the way he shoots the puck, the way he scores, the way he plays the game is just fun to see. As a teammate, you’re just enjoying every moment.”

Ovi, who could be seen looking over at Backstrom and smiling during his answer, then wiped fake tears from his eyes and both players cracked up.

“We start together to build this relationship, build this chemistry,” Ovechkin replied. “I think we enjoy to play together. I think we all understand how we have to play. If we have the join, we have fun and it’s hard to stop especially when Nicky have the puck and he’s flying out there. It’s fun to watch, I just have to be open all the time and try to put the puck in. It’s fun to play with him. He’s one of the best.”

Ovi was also asked about his big milestone goal which allowed him to pass Phil Esposito on the all-time goals list.

gr8 vibes this morning pic.twitter.com/7WIRSorOFr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 17, 2021

“Obviously, it’s history. It’s pretty big numbers. I’m happy to be in that category,” Ovechkin said. “Just move forward. It’s done. It’s history. It was a very good match. Big points. Obviously, big numbers.”

