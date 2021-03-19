According to the NHL, Alex Ovechkin ‘owns’ the Pittsburgh Penguins and 5 other teams

The NHL is continuing to serve up Great Ovechkin Content – this time inadvertently.

Friday, the NHL posted a graphic showing which active players own — aka have the most points — against current teams.

Alex Ovechkin owns six different teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Which player owns your team?

Other than Pittsburgh, Ovechkin has put up the most active points against the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers.

Ovi, who recently scored his 1,300th and 1301st points, sits behind only Joe Thornton (1,521 points) on the P’wned List. Thornton has the most active points against eight different franchisees while Sidney Crosby does with six, ugh, including the Washington Capitals. (We all know the person who really owns the Capitals is Carl Hagelin which is why the Capitals traded and signed him long term.)

According to Sportsnet, Ovechkin has scored against 31 different teams in his career. He’s posted the most against the Hurricanes (95), Lightning (91), Panthers (82), Maple Leafs (73), Devils (66), and Flyers (66).

Here's a look at how many of his 1301 career points he's put up against each @NHL team.

