Alex Ovechkin spent his off day playing floor hockey inside his house with Ovi Jr

Alex Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, and their two sons, Sergei and Ilya, returned back home from Russia on Monday.

It didn’t take long for Ovi and Ovi Jr. to get back to their training. Ovechkin posted a video to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, playing hockey with his two-year-old son Sergei, who’s already a hockey prodigy.

It was the first full day Ovi had with his family since they returned.

Video

The two worked on their tape to tape passes before dad decided it was time to keep his son humble and put the puck through his legs.

Sergei appears to be left-handed, the opposite of dad.

“I have no doubt [Sergei] will be an athlete,” Ovechkin said during the offseason. “He is strong, has good coordination, and remembers all moves. He loves sticks and pucks.”

Ovi took Sergei onto the ice for the first time in mid-December before flying back for the NHL season. Sergei continued his lessons while in Russia.

Tuesday night, Sergei and Ilya also got to watch their dad from home hit two big milestones. First, Ovi tallied his 1,300th point on a TJ Oshie goal and then later scored his 718th career goal, moving him to sixth place all time on the NHL goals list.

Ovechkin went nearly three months without seeing his family at the start of the season. He must be so happy.

Screenshot courtesy of @aleksandrovechkinofficial