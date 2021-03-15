The Ovechkins are back in DC

Nastya Ovechkina took to her Instagram Story on Monday to reveal that she and her two sons, Sergei and Ilya, had returned to the United States.

Nastya took video inside of her home, revealing several gifts Ovi left for the fam.

Video

Ovi left a whole bunch of cut and prepared hockey sticks for Ovi Jr., including a bunch of pucks from practice. Ovi also left Nastya roses and a gift in a Cartier bag.

The Capitals will return home Monday night after the Sabres game. They play the Islanders at home on Tuesday. Ovi has not seen his family since December 20, 2020, a period of 2 months and 23 days. Nastya and the kids stayed back in their second home in Moscow, Russia.

Now, if the Ovechkins returning goes anything like with what just happened with Dmitry Orlov, you should expect a lot of goals from Ovi. When Orlov’s family returned from Russia, Orlov — who had one point all season — scored in consecutive games.

“I think maybe my family came from Russia and I got a little bit more excited after being by myself all the time,” Orlov said. “I have Joy (his cat) in my life (again).”

Screenshot courtesy of @nastyashubskaya