Nastya documents Ovi Jr’s big hockey and ice skating day

Sergei Ovechkin (2036 Draft Eligible) is still obsessed with hockey even though his dad and idol, Alex Ovechkin, is 4,857 miles away in Washington DC.

On Tuesday, Ovi Jr took to the ice for extended ice skating and hockey session. Mom, Nastya Ovechkina, documented it all.

Warning: it’s super cute.

Video

First, Uncle Gus helped the future legend get into gear and tie his skates.

Then it was on! Sergei, rocking a bubble helmet, grabbed his tiny CCM hockey stick and ambled over to the bench where he waited for instruction from his coach. Mom, of course, joined him for pictures.

Finally, it was time to do that hockey. An instructor worked with Sergei to help him learn how to skate. More bending of the knees is necessary, but you can tell he’s definitely getting the hang of it.

Sergei also got help from a steel trainer to figure out his stride.

All that skating is hard work though. So Sergei gave himself a break.

Eventually, Ovi Jr left the ice and casually puck juggled in the lobby while mom likely got some coffee. It sure looks like he’s a lefty.

Sergei is now three months removed from his first skate with dad. He’s growing up so quick!

Headline photo courtesy of @nastyashubskaya