Washington Capitals to wear green jerseys Friday during warmups to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The Washington Capitals will have a different look during warmups on Friday. The Capitals will wear green jerseys to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The team debuted the look and feel of the green jerseys through a press release Wednesday morning.

The Capitals will make the signed jerseys available in an auction on Handbid. Other acution items will include player-used, green-taped sticks and signed individual and team St. Patrick’s Day-themed pucks. The auction benefits Leveling the Playing Field.

Get your bids in now. The auction ends at 9 pm on Thursday, March 25.

Capitals to Wear and Auction Green Warmup Jerseys to Benefit Leveling the Playing Field on March 19

MSE Foundation auction now open on Handbid

The Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation fundraiser featuring the jerseys is now open on Handbid and concludes at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, during the Capitals vs. Devils game.

The auction features autographed, limited edition green jerseys and select autographed sticks wrapped with green tape and autographed green Capitals pucks.

LPF is focused on delivering the opportunity to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of youth sports to underserved children. Through active solicitation of used and excess sporting equipment, it warehouses and sorts donations throughout the greater Washington region. The delivery of equipment to municipal and school programs serving low-income communities saves landfill space as well as program-funds, ensuring lower registration fees, expanded scholarship programs, and enhanced athletic program offerings for more children. Since 2013, LPF has distributed more than $7 million worth of equipment to more than 1,000 schools and youth programs in the Washington, D.C, and Baltimore, Md., regions. Learn more at https://www.levelingtheplayingfield.org/.