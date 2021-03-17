Streak struck down: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are the new boys atop the East Division mountain after taking down the streaking New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday night. Streaking no more.
Shots were locked up at 22 apiece, but the Caps were out-attempted at five-on-five 46 to 38.
Only The Great One (925 GP) required fewer games to hit 718 career regular-season goals than @ovi8 (1,177 GP).
That’s it. That’s the tweet. #NHLStats
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 17, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Islanders
New headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On