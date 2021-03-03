Caps at Bruins pregame: Big Z is back

It’s happening. The Capitals are streaking. Fresh off their third win in a row, the Caps have traveled to Boston to face off against the Bruins. Big headline of the day is that this Zdeno Chara‘s first game in Boston since he left the Bruins after 14 seasons. But, Chara has made it very clear that his focus is not on his big return to Boston. It’s on getting another win with the Capitals and seeing his family.

Record 12-5-2 12-5-4 Shot Attempt % 54.9% 49.4% PDO 97.8 102.1 Power Play 26.8% 29.1% Penalty Kill 87.9% 80.0%

Projected Lines

Thank you to Samantha Pell from the Washington Post for providing the Tuesday practice lines. Vitek Vanecek is back starting in the net:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sheary

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek If you’re also curious, Samantha provided the power play units as well: Capitals power play units: PP1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Backstrom, Oshie, Vrana PP2: Kuznetsov, Wilson, Sheary, Schultz, Orlov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 2, 2021

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

