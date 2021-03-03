Caps at Bruins pregame: Big Z is back

By Elyse Bailey
It’s happening. The Capitals are streaking. Fresh off their third win in a row, the Caps have traveled to Boston to face off against the Bruins. Big headline of the day is that this Zdeno Chara‘s first game in Boston since he left the Bruins after 14 seasons. But, Chara has made it very clear that his focus is not on his big return to Boston. It’s on getting another win with the Capitals and seeing his family.
We’re back to the usual 7 PM puck drop and Peter Hassett will hit ya with a recap after the game.
|Record
|12-5-2
|12-5-4
|Shot Attempt %
|54.9%
|49.4%
|PDO
|97.8
|102.1
|Power Play
|26.8%
|29.1%
|Penalty Kill
|87.9%
|80.0%
Thank you to Samantha Pell from the Washington Post for providing the Tuesday practice lines. Vitek Vanecek is back starting in the net:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Sheary
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Panik – Eller – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
If you’re also curious, Samantha provided the power play units as well:
Capitals power play units:
PP1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Backstrom, Oshie, Vrana
PP2: Kuznetsov, Wilson, Sheary, Schultz, Orlov
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 2, 2021
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
I sat down the other day and watched all of “Ted Lasso”. It’s super wholesome, ten episodes, and each episode is 30 minutes. You can find it on AppleTV+, but I did what every sensible person is doing. Which is signed up for a free trial, binged the show, and immediately cancelled. Consider watching if you want to feel good!
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On