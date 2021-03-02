Sidney Crosby is on the COVID unavailability list

The NHL’s COVID unavailability list has been dwindling in recent days, but it will have one big addition today: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby.

On Tuesday morning, Pens head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby will be unavailable for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

From yer boy Stephen Whyno:

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says Sidney Crosby will go on NHL COVID protocol list and not play tonight vs. Flyers. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 2, 2021

Please note that being on the COVID list does not mean that a player has tested positive. Sullivan said as much today: “Just because someone’s on the COVID protocol list doesn’t necessarily mean that they have COVID.” Close contact can also trigger unavailability.

On Monday afternoon, the NHL’s COVID list had just four players on it:

Arizona – John Hayden

Detroit – Patrik Nemeth

NY Rangers – Kaapo Kakko

San Jose – Tomas Hertl

I don’t know why I feel obligated to include stats when we’re talking about health, but Crosby has 7 goals and eleven assists in 20 games. The Capitals and Penguins last played one another five days ago.